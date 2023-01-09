Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.88 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

