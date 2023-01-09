Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Xperi Price Performance
NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.88 on Friday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.