Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

