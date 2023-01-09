Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
