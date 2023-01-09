Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.