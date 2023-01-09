Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 383.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fluent by 63.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

