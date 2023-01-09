OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

