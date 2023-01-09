Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.7 %

EKSO opened at $1.35 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

