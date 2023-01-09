Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

