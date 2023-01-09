Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

