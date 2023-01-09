StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

