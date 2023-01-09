NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

