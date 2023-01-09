Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $141.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $4,463,614. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

