ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $14.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,380,232 shares of company stock worth $28,771,292. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.38.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

