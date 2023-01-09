Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $18.82

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $487.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.