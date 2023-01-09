Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $24.71

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $438.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.