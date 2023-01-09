Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

