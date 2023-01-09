Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

COHU opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

