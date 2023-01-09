Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.