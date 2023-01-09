Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
Equitable Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.