Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Equitable Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

