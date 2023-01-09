Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

