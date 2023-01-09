Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

