Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

