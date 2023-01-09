Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
BORR stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.