Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BORR stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 48.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

