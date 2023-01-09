Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

