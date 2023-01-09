Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $178.92 on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Diageo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

