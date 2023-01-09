Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
AKTX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.