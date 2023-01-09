Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

AKTX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

