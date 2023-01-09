Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $71.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Envestnet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,863,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

