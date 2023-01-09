Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

