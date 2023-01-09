Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $38.55 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after purchasing an additional 794,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,233,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

