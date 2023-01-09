ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AEY stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.