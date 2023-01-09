Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

