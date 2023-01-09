JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $126.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

