Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $136.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.