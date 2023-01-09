Barclays Trims Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Target Price to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
IVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $12.75 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.