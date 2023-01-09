The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $348.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $404.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

