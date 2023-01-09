Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $107.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

