Argus Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Argus from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.