Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.18.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

