Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $52.54.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

