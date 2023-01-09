Royal Bank of Canada Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

