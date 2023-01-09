Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 160,430 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

