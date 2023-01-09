PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

