Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 61.5 %

FATE stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.