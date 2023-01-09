Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.94.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.