Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 669,700 shares of company stock worth $4,733,209 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

