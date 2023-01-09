OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.73.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.