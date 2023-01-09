Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $50.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PBF opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

