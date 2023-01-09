Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.30.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.