Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $86.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

