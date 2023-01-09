Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $72.75

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $168.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

