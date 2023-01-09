Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,069.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,069.25 ($36.98).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.06) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.16) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,867 ($34.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,315.12. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,389.80 ($40.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,856.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,754.95.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

