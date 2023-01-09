Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BCRX opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 239,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 199,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

